Police in Mangaung Metro have launched a manhunt for eight suspects who committed business burglary at a retail chain store at the Loch Logan Waterfront Mall in Bloemfontein.

Reports say a group of suspects smashed the store windows using hammers, stormed in and robbed the store of expensive perfumes, sunglasses and clothing.

The group is alleged to have fled the scene in different directions on foot and in motor vehicles.

Police were called to the scene.

Dockets of business burglary, attempted murder, and robbery of a firearm were opened at Parkweg Police Station.

Police spokesperson, Mahlomola Karedi says, “It is said that the group heading towards the tunnel came across the female person and attempted to rob her of her belongings. An off duty member of the Department of Correctional Services witnessed the robbery and tried to intervene. At the Kingsway exit, the other group held the security officer hostage.”

“The vehicle patrolling along Kingsway noticed the commotion and stopped to investigate. The robbers opened fire on the police vehicle, and the 41-year-old constable detached to Mangaung Metro, district operational command centre was hit on the right hip by the bullet. The member of the correctional services was robbed of a firearm with ammunition,” adds Karedi.