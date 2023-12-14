Police investigate two murders in Mpumalanga, bodies identified

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating two cases of murder following the discovery of two female bodies in different locations.

The body found in the Sand River at KaMajika near Hazyview has been identified as that of 37-year-old Patience Mokoena. The other body, which was found near a house, is reported to be that of Nelisiwe Shiba.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala pleaded with members of the public to assist police with their investigations.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that there was foul play, hence a murder case was opened, though at first an inquest case was opened but later changed after further information surfaced that suggested that she was murdered. The police at Masoyi are investigating the case, and no one has been arrested so far. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation can contact Detective Sergeant Linco Bheki Motubatse at 082 469 2416.”