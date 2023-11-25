Most murder cases in SA involve perpetrators from KwaZulu-Natal: Cele

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police Minister, Bheki Cele says most of the country’s murder cases involve perpetrators from the province of KwaZulu-Natal. He was speaking on the sidelines of a funeral service, of a young police officer, in his first year with the force, in Ulundi KwaZulu-Natal today.

#policeMinistry [AT THIS HOUR]#SAPS family lays to rest yet another officer, Constable Sphesihle Cele a POP member, was shot and killed while responding to a complaint of a man carrying a firearm inside a tavern in Empangeni. He had joined the #SAPS in 2022. He was only 26 years… pic.twitter.com/csEl34WW3G — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 25, 2023

Since the start of the financial year in April, 78 officers were killed in South Africa.

Cele says he will forever call on police to fight fire with fire, especially when their lives are threatened.

He says the province of KwaZulu-Natal, in particular, had proven to harbour criminals that travel to other provinces to commit crimes.

“Violent crime, even if you look at the statistics, the mass killings, they are happening in this province. Worrying, when you find that somebody has been killed, or a crime committed with violence, you find that the person comes from this province. Whether a lawyer is killed in Cape Town, when they arrested, they come from this province, Eshowe. Whether it is a whistleblower killed in Tembisa, six that were arrested and sent to prison, they come from this province,” says Cele.

Cele says four provinces contribute to the majority of the crime in the country.

He says police need to zoom in on the four provinces in order to minimise crime in the country.

“Four provinces, they give us a very bad name when it comes to crime; KZN, Gauteng, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape. Altogether they give about 83% of crime in South Africa, which means they need to deal with those provinces.”