Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder, after the body of a 65-year-old man was found at a farm situated between Hofmeyer and Cradock.

The body of the deceased was found with stab wounds on the upper body, and moments later his vehicle was found abandoned in Hofmeyer.

Police Spokesperson Majola Nkohli says, “The deceased person is known, but his identity is being withheld until a formal identification process is concluded. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to contact a leader of the investigating team. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

