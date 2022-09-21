The Pietermaritzburg High Court has sentenced Sifiso Mthembu and Bhekizizwe Mchunu to life and 57 years imprisonment on charges related to the murder of a farmer in September 2018.

They were convicted on a number of offences including murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery. The two killed Peter Scott and attacked his wife Pamela on their farm in Creighton.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson- Kara says, “The NPA lauded the successful finalisation of this matter, considering the excellent work done by the prosecution and the police. We hope that sentences such as this will deter like-minded people from committing similar offences.

Cape Town murder case

A teenager has been sentenced to 68 years in prison after being convicted on nine charges, including two counts of murder.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says Keanu May was sentenced in the Blue Downs Regional Court following a spate of crimes.

Gwala says last year, May who was 16 at the time, opened fire on his group friends in Kraaifontein killing one of them. She also added that a few months later while on bail he shot and wounded a rival gang member and then turned the gun on a nine year old girl.