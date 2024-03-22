Police open inquest docket following Jooste’s death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket following the death of a 63- year old , Markus Jooste on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Potje says they attended to a shooting incident in Hermanus.

“We can confirm that Hermanus SAPS opened an inquest docket for further investigation following the death of a 63 year old man earlier today. Police were activated to attend to a shooting incident at about 14:40 at Kwaaiwater Beach in Hermanus. The deceased succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound to the head shortly after arrival at a private hospital. Investigation is still ongoing.”

Death of former Steinhoff CEO a big mystery amid half-billion rand fine: Rob Rose

Meanwhile, Financial Mail Editor and author of Steinheist, Rob Rose says the involvement of the Hawks would’ve tipped the scale in the fraud investigation against Jooste.

Jooste shot himself at his home in Hermanus and died shortly after arriving in hospital.

On Wednesday, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), fined him R475 million for misrepresenting Steinhoff’s financial statements published between the year 2014 and 2017.

Rose says he always believed that Jooste would be arrested.

“That R475 million fine yesterday and it was a damning ruling. The regulator said that he had intentionally lied, they’ve described him as the mastermind of this fraud. It was exceptionally damning and FSCA themselves they were working with the hawks. So you would’ve imagined that at some point things would’ve closed in on him.”