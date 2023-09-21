Two suspects allegedly linked to the killing of five people at a shopping mall in the Richards Bay CBD earlier this week have been killed in a shootout with police at an estate in Ballito, north of Durban.

Police say they found six firearms and a thousand rounds of ammunition at the crime scene.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the shopping mall. At the time, the police said the attack could be drug-related.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal Stability Unit operationalised intelligence regarding the whereabouts of suspects who were alleged to have been linked with the killing of five people at a parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning.

“The tactically astute police officers penetrated the residence and, before they knew it, they found themselves under gunfire from the suspects. Police retaliated, and at the end of the shootout, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The IPID was summoned to the scene for further investigations. Police investigations into the matter continue, and a search for more possible suspects is ongoing.”

