Five people have been shot and killed in the Richards Bay CBD in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Police say it is believed that four suspects opened fire in a shopping centre earlier this morning.

Four people died at the scene while a fifth died at a local clinic.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says, “Police have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and fatally wounded five people at the shopping centre’s parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning. Information at the police’s disposal indicates that four of the suspects alighted from a vehicle and opened fire at the victims. Four victims were certified dead at the scene, whilst the fifth one succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic. The suspects reportedly fled from the scene of the crime in a Blue VW Polo.”

The motive of the shooting has not been established, although a drug-related turf war could not be ruled out. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can tip off the police anonymously through the MySAPS App,” he adds.

#sapsKZN #SAPS launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who shot and fatally wounded five people at a shopping centre’s parking lot in Richards Bay CBD this morning. The suspects fled the scene in a blue VW Polo. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/bZtpMoNITU pic.twitter.com/tdTR9DuNRn — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 19, 2023