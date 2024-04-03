KZN police gun down nine suspects wanted for violent crimes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the fatal shooting of nine suspects wanted in connection with a series of violent crimes.

The confrontation with police, who are members of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Stabilization Team occurred in Marianhill, Durban, during the early hours of this morning.

According to provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, the suspects were sought in connection with various crimes, including a case of rape where they allegedly gang-raped a girl and forced her mother to witness the assault during a house robbery.

Netshiunda says, “When police caught up with them, intelligence had uncovered that the suspects were looking to execute a hit on someone. Three firearms have so far been found and a search is still ongoing. A manhunt for the two other suspects is still underway.”

Nine people believed to be operating as a gang, have been shot dead by police in the Desai area of Mariannhill, west of Durban. Police say the gang has been terrorising the community, committing house robberies, rapes and extortion. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/jaJzW5UFZR — Vusi Khumalo (@djvuslo) April 3, 2024