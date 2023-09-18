Gauteng police are still searching for an unknown number of suspects following a spate of alleged gang-related shooting incidents that left five people dead in Westbury and Eldorado Park.

On Friday, four people were shot dead in Westbury, while one person was shot dead in Eldorado Park. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this stage.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says they have deployed extra resources, including the Anti-Gang Unit, to both areas following the incidents.

“The circumstances surrounding all these incidents are unknown at this stage, and no suspects have been arrested as yet. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Elias Mawela, has mobilised extra resources, including an anti-gang unit, to work on these cases.”