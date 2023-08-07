Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating the discovery of a machine that produces ammunition at the troubled KwaMashu hostel, north of Durban.

Two weeks ago police raided the hostel and discovered the machine as well as bullets worth R1 million.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says although police later discovered the owner of the machine had a licence to produce ammunition, investigations continue to determine if the licence allows the owner to operate at the hostel.

“When we arrived at the house, we found that there was a machine used to manufacture ammunition of various calibre. The owner of the machine was not at the house at that time. When we made contact he could not come at the time. We had no choice but to seize the machine. But later on, we discovered that the owner of the machine had opened a case against the police for burglary which is under investigation,” adds Netshiunda.

“But we are also investigating how come he was in a possession of that machine. We understand that he was formerly with the military, we want to know that even if he had a licence to produce those ammunition, is he licenced to produce them at the hostel which is synonymous with murders now and again,” explains Netshiunda.