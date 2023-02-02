Police officers are still combing the scene of a shooting that claimed four lives on Wednesday near the KwaMashu men’s hostel north of Durban.

It’s alleged that a group of about 20 gunmen surrounded a block of flats in the hostel and started shooting into a room where nine people were drinking.

Three people died at the scene, while a fourth victim succumbed to gunshot wounds at a local clinic. The other five wounded people were rushed to a clinic with gunshot wounds.

Forensic investigators marked numerous spots in the back and front of the yard where evidence, presumably empty cartridges, were collected. Bullet holes can be seen on the walls.

It’s alleged that some of the men tried escaping through the window but were gunned down.

Residents refused to talk to SABC News, saying they were scared for their lives. Police say they cannot rule out the possibility of rivalry between hitmen.

VIDEO: People shot dead at KwaMashu hostel: