Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three men who were wanted for drug dealing in various areas on the south of the province.

The first suspect, a 35-year-old man was arrested at Amahlongwa where he was allegedly found in possession of drugs, an unlicenced firearm,s and illegal possession of ammunition.

The second suspect, a 41-year-old was arrested in Umgababa.

Police spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala, explains how the third alleged drug dealer was arrested.

“Another 37-year-old man was caught busy packing crystal meth. When he saw police officers, he attempted to dispose of some of the drugs in the packaging, but he was immediately caught. He was found with 1929 grams of crystal meth, 156 grams, and methcathinone, and 680 grams of crystal meth that he was trying to dispose of. The total value of the recovered drugs is R 682 950 00.”