Police make killing of Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse a priority

Police say the murder of Peter “Mashata” Mabuse is being treated as one of their top priority cases. The well-known comedian and DJ, popularly known as Mashata was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. This happened after he had performed at the Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve.

The investigation is being led by the Provincial Special Police Task Team. Major General Mbuso Khumalo of the Gauteng police says they have prioritised the Soshanguve area because it has seen a high number of similar incidents in the past.

“There’s a team of detectives, we are working together with crime intelligence to make sure that those that are responsible for killings in this area are brought to book. They must be arrested, we are all out, we also have additional human resources, the tracking team, that is busy identifying these criminals.”