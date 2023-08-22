The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran are expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. The case was postponed last Tuesday to allow the state and the defence to finalise a plea agreement.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in August 2021. She was a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department. At the time of her murder, she had flagged suspicious payments worth R 850 Million to various companies.

The six men were arrested and charged with Deokaran’s murder in the days following her death. However, it is believed they were hired to conduct the hit.

Her family and civil rights organisations continue to call for justice.

Her brother Rakesh Deokaran says they are hopeful that justice will soon be served against those who murdered her. He says they have faith in the justice system.

“We will only know with regards to the plea, whether we will be content with it or not, but that is not up to us to decide. It has been tiring but we do have faith in the justice system. Hopefully, what needs to be delivered will be delivered,” he says.

VIDEO: Babita Deokaran’s brother reacts to postponement of sister’s murder case: