Plans to elevate service delivery implemented: Ekurhuleni Mayor

Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says the roll out of service delivery is the top priority of his administration.

He delivered his first State of the City Address today in Germiston, East of Johannesburg.

Earlier this month, Xhakaza was elected unopposed as the new Mayor of the City, during an extra-ordinary council meeting.

This comes after former mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana was removed through a motion of no confidence, leaving the city without an accounting officer.

Xhakaza says plans to elevate service delivery are already being implemented.

He says, “The next few years will be charecterised by fast tracking of service delivery projects, job creation and massive drive to attract investment. We have already identified six key pillars that will drive our administration for the next few years of the current term of office. We don’t need more plans, the plans are there and we need to lift them and drive delivery.”