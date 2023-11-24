Pistorius’ second parole hearing to be held in Pretoria

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The parole hearing of convicted murderer, Oscar Pistorius will be held in Pretoria on Friday.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board for the Kgosi Mampuru prison will meet to consider the profile of Pistorius and whether he is suitable for social integration or not.

Pistorius was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s day in 2013.

This is the second time the parole board is meeting to decide whether the former blade runner should be released on parole or not.

In April, the board refused to grant Pistorius parole on the basis that he had not served a minimum detention period.

He has already served 10 years behind bars, following a highly televised trial and re-trial watched by millions around across the globe.

If released on parole, Pistorius will go and live with his uncle in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

VIDEO: Oscar Pistorius denied parole:

