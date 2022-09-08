Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are under pressure to bounce back in the league campaign after losing away to Maritzburg United on Sunday evening. The club has already lost twice in seven matches, including to Chippa United, while they have also drawn two matches.

Despite playing a good brand of football, Bucs’ biggest downfall is the lack of goals. The team has only scored four goals in their seven matches.

“The mandate comes from the technical staff and the players. we want to finish the season on top the mandate is coming from us, but there is no guarantee that we will finish top however we will give our best to challenge for honours,” says Riveiro.

But the players are not too worried and they are taking it one game at a time. The club is under a new technical team and a new captain in Innocent Maela following the departure of long-serving skipper Happy Jele.

“The league is very competitive, and all team gives their utmost best when they come up against Pirates. We are seeing a lot of progress here, we are working very hard to get more victories,” says Maela.

With the club not taking part in any of the CAF inter-club competitions this season, Pirates are expected to improve a lot on the domestic front. They have won only a single trophy in the last seven years. Their last trophy was the MTN-8 under German coach Josef Zinnbauer back in 2020.

“Pirates are a big team and as players, we must ensure that we challenge for all the three trophies on offer,” says Bandile Shandu: Orlando Pirates defender.

The new players have fitted in well at the Soweto club and hope to turn the fortunes of the club around. The club’s biggest improvement is in defence where they have conceded just three goals.

“I’m happy with my start at Pirates and I’ll do everything possible to win something,” Miguel Timm: Orlando Pirates midfielder

“Pirates is a big team and deserves at least a single trophy or two every season,” Nkosinathi Sibisi: Orlando Pirates defender.

Their next match is a tricky affair against sixth-placed TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Galaxy caused one of the biggest shocks so far this season when they defeated five-time DSTV Premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria last month.