Pirates move to fourth spot after 1-nil win against Polokwane City

Orlando Pirates moved to fourth spot on the log after a slender 1-nil win away to Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier this afternoon. City remains ninth on the DSTV Premiership despite the loss.

The only goal of the match was scored by Bafana Bafana forward Evidence Makgopa midway through the second half.

The hosts Polokwane City were looking to return to winning ways against fifth placed Orlando Pirates in front of their supporters. City beat Moroka Swallows in their last league encounter before losing to the struggling Richards Bay in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup a week ago.

On the other hand, Orlando Pirates needed maximum points to keep up with the pace setters in the DSTV Premiership. Pirates drew 1-1 with run away log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns a fortnight ago, before thumping third division side Crystal Lake F.C 6-nil a week ago. Both sides created very few scoring opportunities in the opening 20 minutes.

Bafana Bafana attacker Aswin Appolis was always going to be a threat to Pirates defence. Pirates were unlucky to be denied by the upright eight minutes before half-time.

The visitors were the better side towards the end of the first half with youngster Relebohile Mofokeng denied by Manuel Sapunga on the stroke of half-time. It was still goalless at the break.

Thabang Matuludi was lucky to receive a yellow card after dangerous play early in the second half. Pirates forward, Makgopa, blasted the ball over the bar from inside the box in the 59th minute. Makgopa made amends breaking the deadlock nine minutes later.

The visitors pilled on the pressure in the closing stages of the match in search of an insurance goal. Substitute Kabelo Dlamini was also denied by the woodword in injury time.