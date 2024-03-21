sabc-plus-logo

Screamer Tshabalala recovers in hospital after being shot

Screamer Tshabalala
  • Orlando Pirates' top official, and former Bafana Bafana coach, Stanley Screamer Tshabalala.
  • Image Credits :
  • X
Orlando Pirates top official and former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is currently recovering in hospital after being shot at his home on Wednesday.

According to Pirates sources, the incident occurred after a break-in at Tshabalala’s home shortly after lunchtime.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Tshabalala’s condition and further details of the incident are not yet known.

 

