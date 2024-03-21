Screamer Tshabalala recovers in hospital after being shot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Orlando Pirates top official and former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala is currently recovering in hospital after being shot at his home on Wednesday.

According to Pirates sources, the incident occurred after a break-in at Tshabalala’s home shortly after lunchtime.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Tshabalala’s condition and further details of the incident are not yet known.