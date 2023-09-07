South Africa mourns the loss of the founder of Pick n Pay, Raymond Ackerman, who has passed away at the age of 92.

His family confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

Ackerman made an indelible mark on the retail sector. The Pick n Pay Group operates over 2 000 stores across South Africa and seven other African countries.

The statement reads. “Back in 1967, he and his wife, Wendy, set out on a journey that would permanently reshape South African retail as they acquired four stores in Cape Town, laying the foundation for the iconic Pick n Pay.”

The retailer says: “It is with profound sadness that they announce the death of the South African visionary, and founder of Pick n Pay.”

He is survived by his wife, Wendy, four children, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.