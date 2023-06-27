The former Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Phalatse, has raised questions over the reasons behind Johannesburg Speaker, Collen Makhubele, reportedly seeking legal advice on the alleged role that senior Democratic Alliance (DA) members played in the appointment of former Gauteng Hawks boss, Shadrack Sibiya, as head of the city’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Makhubele has accused Phalatse and two others of failing to report Sibiya’s appointment to council and the Hawks.

Sibiya was fired in 2015, following a disciplinary inquiry into his alleged role into so-called Zimbabwe rendition case. However, in 2020, the Labour Court found that his dismissal was procedurally and substantially unfair.

Phalatse explains, “It is shocking, but at the same time I can’t say that I am surprised because we have seen this kind of thing build up over the months that we were in office. There has been this war against the unit of the city, which led to the subsequent resignation of Sibiya when he went back to SAPS after winning his case against the SAPS.”

“So, we see that they are unrelenting. These allegations have been set aside by the high court in Gauteng. They continue to peddle the same lie. It really makes one wonder what the agenda is [and] why it is such a unit of interest for them,” adds Phalatse.

The video below is reporting more on the story: