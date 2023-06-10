Newly appointed Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, says clamping down on contract killings, kidnappings and transnational organised crime will be among his top priorities.

Sibiya returned to the police service after spending time as Head of the City of Johannesburg’s anti-corruption unit.

He was also the Head of the Hawk in Gauteng but was fired in 2015, following a disciplinary hearing into his alleged role in the illegal deportation of five Zimbabwean nationals in 2010.

Last year, the Labour Court ordered that he be reinstated.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says Sibiya is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General with effect from the 1st of July.

“My focus and immediate priority areas is to address the following critical points. We know that South Africa is really in trouble when it comes to contract killing, the hitmen, taxi-related killings, illegal mining, extortions, kidnappings, the so-called contract mafia and the cartels sabotaging electricity supply and transnational organised crime.”