The DA has announced that Dr Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane will challenge John Steenhuisen for the position of Federal Leader at the party’s elective congress in Cape Town on the 1st and 2nd of next month.

The Tshwane based Phenyane will also be taking on Helen Zille, for the position of Chairperson of the Federal Council. The position of Federal Chairperson will be contested by Phenayne, Ivan Meyer and Qhawekazi Mbatha. DA Presiding Officer, Greg Krumbock, says preperations for the congress are progressing smoothly.

” We’re very pleased with our preperations. We have a big task ahead of us, with over 2 000 delegates and that involves a lot of preparation for the voters roll, making sure that every delegate is correctly elected. That process is complete almost to the last few hours now and we’ll be certifying the roll in the next day or two.”