Party leaders must set good examples to prevent violence: Shiburi

The Deputy CEO of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Masego Shiburi, says political party leaders must lead by example to prevent political violence ahead of the May 29th general elections.

This year’s election is expected to be the most significant and hotly contested of the democratic era.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) faces the tough challenge of retaining its majority.

Shiburi says the Commission is working hand in hand with the Electoral Court to ensure accountability.

“We’re asking the parties on the Commission side to act in a manner that they restrain themselves so that their followers may not perceive statements by their party leaders to be a call to violence. The code of conduct kicks in on the date on which the election is formally called by the president it is binding on all political parties whether they sign or not. It’s binding on party supporters and binding on party officials.”