The parole hearing of convicted murderer Donovan Moodley is expected to be heard at the Johannesburg Prison on Wednesday.

Moodley was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Leigh Matthews in 2004.

Moodley abducted Matthews from the university she attended in Sandton. He held her captive while demanding ransom money from her family.

After receiving R50 000 from her family, Moodley shot and killed her.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping, and 10 years for extortion.

Leigh Matthews Murder I Murder accused Donovan Moodley to apply for parole: