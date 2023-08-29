Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, set up to select and recommend the next Public Protector, will on Tuesday deliberate on the most suitable candidate.

Last week, the committee conducted interviews with eight shortlisted candidates. They included the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The committee must submit its report to the National Assembly by the end of this month.

MPs in the House will debate the report and then vote on it.

Sixty percent of MPs must support the candidate for them to be successful.

The name will then go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment.

A Public Protector’s seven-year term of office is not renewable.

Public Protector interviews concluded