The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has denounced the process of selecting the new Public Protector.

Last week the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee interviewed eight candidates for the position. They include the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The EFF Leader Julius Malema told the media in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Sunday, that none of the candidates were impressive.

He says, “We want a Public Protector that will comply with Public Protector’s laws and not be involved in politics. That’s why you are starting with Thuli Madonsela, there were Public Protectors before, there was never any problem of that sort and anything, so Thuli Madonsela made her reports, her report were challenged in court and she won, that’s it. We want a Public Protector that will take decisions and those decisions and those decisions mustn’t be challenged, whether she wins or she doesn’t win there is a recourse, but stick to the rules. Don’t be political as a Public Protector.”

“From where I’m sitting in all those interviews, there is no singles one who qualifies, by listening to all those interviews, where our TG performed well in trying to interrogate those people in the best people,” Malema adds.

VIDEO: EFF leadership fields questions from media: