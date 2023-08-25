Acting Public Protector (PP), Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka, has reiterated that cutting the legal fees of suspended PP Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was the prudent thing to do.

Gcaleka was the last of eight candidates interviewed by a Parliamentary committee set up to select and recommend the next Public Protector.

However, in March this year, the Office of the Public Protector indicated that it can no longer afford to do so.

Asked by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Omphile Maotwe, whether it was ethical to stop the funding, Gcaleka answered: “Of course yes! In line with constitution, I need to do so in manner that is economical , having done that is in line with Constitution and in line with my accounting authority of PPSA.”

Huge crisis

Gcaleka says she had to take over the office at a time of huge crisis, she was thrust into the position when Mkhwebane was suspended, just over a year ago.

She told MPs that while other Public Protectors had the liberty of having a vision when they enter the office, she did not.

Gcaleka says, “Unlike other people who would arrive at office of PP with plan put together, I didn’t have that. I had to dive in, take charge a during huge crisis that befell the office, and be able to instill confidence in the office of the PP.’

Above political influence

Lecturer at the North West University’s Law faculty, Prof Boitumelo Mmusimanye says as a candidate vying for the post of Public Protector, he must be above being influenced by politicians and he will not rely on connections wherever he is employed.

Mmusimanye says when he accepted nomination for the position, he was asked if he had any connections to rely on to get the job.

‘I can’t be bought, threatened, only enforce constitution and law. (I) Do work to the best of my ability, without fear or favour. Connected people don’t sleep at night, I want to enjoy my sleep.”

VIDEO: Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a person for appointment as Public Protector: