Huge crisis
Gcaleka says she had to take over the office at a time of huge crisis, she was thrust into the position when Mkhwebane was suspended, just over a year ago.
She told MPs that while other Public Protectors had the liberty of having a vision when they enter the office, she did not.
Gcaleka says, “Unlike other people who would arrive at office of PP with plan put together, I didn’t have that. I had to dive in, take charge a during huge crisis that befell the office, and be able to instill confidence in the office of the PP.’
Above political influence
Lecturer at the North West University’s Law faculty, Prof Boitumelo Mmusimanye says as a candidate vying for the post of Public Protector, he must be above being influenced by politicians and he will not rely on connections wherever he is employed.
Mmusimanye says when he accepted nomination for the position, he was asked if he had any connections to rely on to get the job.
‘I
VIDEO: Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a person for appointment as Public Protector: