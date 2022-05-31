The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will on Wednesday consider a recommendation for South Africa Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George to be appointed as the new Secretary to Parliament.

Parliament says the motion to consider his recommendation was delayed by a week as further consultation had to be done with political parties.

George was expected to start in his new position on the first of June.

He is now expected to start later in June once the two houses have approved his appointment.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “The [National Assembly] Speaker today [Tuesday] held a follow up meeting with leaders of opposition parties, where a wide range of issues pertaining to the function of Parliament, including tomorrow’s scheduling of the motion for the appointment of the Secretary to Parliament, were discussed.”

“The programming of the motion tomorrow [Wednesday] is a culmination of a recruitment process presided over by independent experts as well as a multiparty committee of members representing parties in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).”

“The process unanimously emerged with a recommendation of a suitable candidate, Mr George, for appointment to the position through a resolution of the two Houses. Based on the resolution of the Houses of 2022,” explains Mothapo.

