A civic lobby movement, the Black People’s National Crisis Committee, has vowed to continue supporting the suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Parliament is expected to revive his impeachment process soon.

The National Assembly Programming Committee was recently told that there was no legal impediment to proceeding with the matter.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct after allegedly attempting to influence two Constitutional Court Judges who have since retired.

The matter involved the then-ANC president Jacob Zuma.

The lobby movement’s spokesperson, Mbulelo Dwane, has described the impeachment process as unnecessary.

“We will be in parliament … in support of Judge President Hlophe. We will be protesting, we will be doing all manner of things that will be in support and making a public outcry that the public should also reject this nonsensical impeachment.”

