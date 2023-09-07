Parliament says it will soon take a decision on when to begin the envisaged protracted impeachment process against suspended Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe.

This transpired at the National Assembly’s Programming Committee.

The institution says it has obtained legal advice to continue with the process.

It was forced to put on hold the impeachment process in 2021, pending the outcome of the ongoing litigation process against the recommendations of the Judicial Services Commission for Hlophe to be impeached.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube lamented that it has been before Parliament for a long time.

“This report on Judge Hlophe’s matter and from my understanding from this report, it is now incumbent on the NAPC to revive the matter so that they can serve before the house, and considering that a significant amount of time has passed since 2021 and none of these appeals have materialised. I think it’s important, Speaker, that we take the decision to revive the matter so that we can see it through its conclusion. Because neither the NAPC nor the justice committee are currently dealing with it.”

Meanwhile, Parliament has separated the reports to consider the removal of suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the recommendation to appoint new Public Protector, Khokela Gcaleka.

Secretary to Parliament Masibulele Xaso says, “In view of the decision that has just been taken, we recommend the 21st of September in the afternoon at 2 o’clock for this either item. We will obviously look on venues and we should be able to give a report soon as soon as possible. And we should also, Madam Speaker, with the understanding that the 1st of November has been agreed to by this committee, to also find a venue for the 1st of November, because it’s probably the city hall is secured for the 25th of October. So, we now must have two dates that we must get back to report on.”