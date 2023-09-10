Parents of a two-year-old boy from Makhanda in the Eastern Cape are raising funds for a liver transplant for their sick child.

Silubonile Ziquntu was born with a life threatening disease called Bilary Atresia, which means his bile is trapped inside his liver.

His mother says her son needs life-saving surgery.

Ziquntu says doctors offered surgery right after diagnosis, but she refused because of fear. She says she then approached a hospital for a possible liver transplant, but her son was denied the op.

“Dora wanted to do an operation. They were going to create those pipes from the bile because the bile doesn’t flush. I feared that operation because there were no other children that did the operation and survived. The only one they did the operation on passed on. I then thought I would take the option of a liver transplant which they declined him for. When I went back there after four months, there was a doctor who said they would have a look at the amount of damage of the liver, when I went back, they said they will discus with Red Cross Hospital, when I went back again for a checkup, the doctor said he doesn’t qualify for a liver transplant.”