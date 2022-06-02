Parents are filled with fear for the safety of their children after three children died in two separate incidents in the Mbazwana area, in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Irate community members barricaded a road, following a meeting that was meant to restore calm, after the murder of a 13-year-old boy. The house and cars of a local pastor, whom the community accuse of being involved in the murder of the boy, were set alight.

The brutal murder of Thobani Khambule, who was beheaded and set alight as well as the killing of two siblings shocked people in the Mbazwana area.

Police found Thobani Khambule’s head in a pit toilet, at an abandoned house. They also recovered a bush knife, allegedly used to kill him. The incidents took place during Child Protection Week.

Angry community

An angry mob disrupted a community meeting in the Mntanenkosi area, preventing the police and traditional leaders from leaving. The road to the victim’s home was also barricaded.

People threatened to take the law into their own hands because a local pastor who they suspect of involvement in Khambule’s murder has not been arrested.

29-year-old, Sbonelo Mbonambi appeared in court in connection to the murder of the 13-year-old. The court heard that he was not going to apply for bail. Threats have allegedly been made to kill Mbonambi in local police cells.

A local induna related to the Khambule family, Vusi Nomandla says the family is traumatised.

“We have heard about such incidents and have seen related incidents in this area; however it is the first time a person is beheaded in this area. This is shocking. The family is disturbed. We need social workers to come and offer counselling.” Nomandla says.

Bishop Xolani Zikhali who is accused of the gruesome murder has denied the allegations against him saying he is now living in fear.

He says, “I don’t know how I am associated with this issue of the killing of the child. I don’t know anything but they have damaged me, the house, the cars and my shop. I wish the Police Minister, Bheki Cele, can take part on this one because I am in trouble.”

Community living in fear

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman is under police watch at the Mseleni Hospital. This comes after allegedly killing her two children, aged 1 and 7 in the Bunganeni village. The children’s grandmother, Eunice Mthembu says she realised that the children have passed on when she asked other children about their mother’s whereabouts.

“They said when they slept she was in the house. I don’t know what happened exactly. We were then told that she has been spotted in town buying poison. We heard that she had already consumed it. Our neighbours rushed to rescue her but it was late because she had already drunk it.” Mthembu adds.

The mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in the Mbazwana Magistrates Court next week.

Nonhlanhla Zikhali says they are now living in fear and that it is sad to see such incidents happening at a time when awareness is being raised about children’s rights.

“We fear for the safety of our children who are attending early morning and afternoon classes. When our children are away we always think they might not come back alive. As the community, we need to come together and pray against these incidents. We have never come together as parents and deliberate on children’s rights. Maybe such gatherings can also assist in fighting against this scourge,” says Zikhali.

A local chief, Ndabezinhle Zikhali of the Mbila Tribal Authority has called on community members to allow the law to take its course. He says they are shocked by these heinous crimes as children were brutally murdered.

“From January, we embarked on a campaign to fight against child abuse after another girl was butchered at the beginning of the year. This incident has shocked us because we conducted ongoing campaigns to fight against such incidents,” he adds.

Mbonambi is due to appear in the Manguzi Regional Court in July.

