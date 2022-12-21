The bail application of six people accused of the murder of seven Mgxada family members at Bhityi in the Eastern Cape is expected to resume at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It was postponed last week after a lawyer of two accused in the case wanted more time to consult with his clients.

Four armed men shot the Mgxada family members while they were mourning for another family member that was shot a week before in November.

Two other suspects face nine charges of attempted murder, when they shot at the police, during the arrest of the four murder suspects.

Bail application for 6 accused of murdering 7 Mgxada family members: Fundiswa Mhlekude reports

King Dalindyebo

Last month, AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo condemned the brutal killings. He described the killings as barbaric.

“It started with three boys killed in a brutal manner and they were found almost rotten, it’s a sick nation that does that. This is not just a group of sick people or a sick individual, it’s a nation that is in desperation, it is the nation that needs to come together and come to do something about social ills,” says Dalindyebo.

VIDEO: Dalindyebo joins the call for peace and stability in area, 20 Nov 2022:

Swift action

While visiting the family last month, Cele called for swift action to curb the high crime rate in the area. “The community suspects these killings are related to stock theft revenge, as the husband played a crucial role in the arrest of suspected stock thieves in the area. He is still in hiding. Police in the area are known for being under-resourced, resulting in poor policing.”

VIDEO: Seven family members gunned down in Mthatha, 17 Nov 2022: