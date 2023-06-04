Children’s rights advocacy organisation, Childline’s CEO, Dumisile Nala says more still needs to be done to ensure the protection of children in South Africa.

Sunday marks the end of this year’s Child Protection Week.

Nala says dialogue alone was not enough to curb the abuse of children.



He says, “As organisations we work in communities, we talk to parents, we talk to children on a regular basis, but it also needs to be uplifted in terms of conversations in the media space, not only when they are negative stories. We need to have conversation not only when children have been abused, it is about how do we keep them safe, talking to parents about parenting issues, talking to children themselves about keeping themselves safe.”

VIDEO: Child protection week 2023:

