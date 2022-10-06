The House in the Gauteng Legislature has been suspended to facilitate the voting for the new premier. The ANC has nominated Panyaza Lesufi to become the new premier following’s David Makhura resignation on Tuesday.

Although the DA has fewer numbers in the legislature, it has nominated Solly Msimanga for the position of the premiership. Members were voting with the results expected later today.

The South Gauteng High Court Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba is presiding over the proceedings.

After the voting process today, Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba announced the results.

Panyaza Lesufi has been elected the 7th Gauteng Premier at the Provincial Legislature. He scooped 38 votes against 22 of the DA candidate Solly Msimanga.

At least 60 votes were cast with 12 members not participating and one abstention.

The newly elected Gauteng Premier says he is committed to continuing with the work started by his predecessor David Makhura.

Accepting the new position, the former MEC for Education in the province says he will serve the people of Gauteng with dignity.

“It’s a blueprint that wants a growing province. It’s a blueprint that wants Gauteng to be a better province by 2030. The one that wants to encourage growth in terms of economic jobs and infrastructure; one that encourages skills revolution in education and health; one that calls for integrated human settlement and land release. One that calls for safety and social cohesion. One that calls for ethical and developmental leadership,” says Lesufi.

Newly-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media after being sworn in: