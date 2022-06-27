The 14th African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Provincial Conference has elected Panyaza Lesufi as the new provincial chairperson in the early hours of Monday morning.

During the conference held in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, he defeated his rival, Leboganga Maile, with 575 votes to 543.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko serves as the vice-chairperson, with TK Nciza, the provincial secretary. His deputy is Tasneem Motara. Morakane Mosupye is the newly elected Provincial Treasurer.

This conference has seen three women taking the top five leadership positions in Gauteng. However, the conference is still continuing with other business, including breaking for commissions, even though it was meant to close on Sunday.

The conference is currently electing PEC members, including additional members, who will be voted on Sunday morning.

Analysis of the ANC Gauteng conference results with Sandile Swana:

‘Regain lost trust and support’

More than 1000 delegates attending the Gauteng conference have now spoken, giving the newly elected leadership a task, which is to regain lost trust and support in the ANC.

The conference was marred by delays due to the issue of Ekurhuleni Region, which had some votes quarantined during its last month’s conference. But now, the results here show that, the two slates that were competing in the conference are both represented in the newly elected leadership.

Meanwhile, the ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile, has praised the 14th Gauteng Provincial Conference sitting for peacefully electing a new provincial leader earlier this morning.

Mashatile says that even though the conference was delayed due to the issues of credentials, the elective part of it showed signs of maturity among the voting delegates.

He says he is happy with the newly elected ANC Gauteng leadership.

“It means we won’t have complaints after the conference, somebody saying no, you didn’t count me, etc. So I am quite happy that it’s peaceful, there is no acrimony, and comrades contested properly. It’s a democratic way the ANC does things, so we are happy,” says Mashatile.

ANC Gauteng Conference | More reactions from the delegates:

