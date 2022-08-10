Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava will lead a delegation to Pretoria on Wednesday.

Shava will meet with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor.

The topics to be discussed include a mid-term review of the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

At the recent African National Congress (ANC) National Policy Conference, the party’s International Relations Subcommittee chairperson, Lindiwe Zulu, said it was in South Africa’s interest to have a stable Zimbabwe.

“We must be able to continuously and consistently raise the issue of peace and stability in Zimbabwe. Particularly, we are affected a lot with people crossing over to South Africa and we have a strong relationship with the Zanu-PF . There mustn’t be difficulty in engaging,” said Zulu.

Pandor hosts US Secretary of State

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pandor hosted the United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue in Pretoria.

The two countries enjoy historic and cordial relations.

The dialogue is a platform through which the two countries review their bilateral relationship, consider new areas of cooperation and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

