The Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor is hosting the United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, during the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue in Pretoria on Monday.

The two countries enjoy historic and cordial relations. The dialogue is a platform through which the two countries review their bilateral relationship, consider new areas of cooperation and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, meets International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria on Monday ahead of the South Africa–United States Strategic Dialogue.

The US is a major export market for South Africa and a significant source of foreign direct investment technology transfer, development assistance and tourism.

Trade and investment relations take place under the auspices of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which grants duty-free and quota-free access to the United States market for value-added products.

The United States is South Africa’s third largest trading partner with more than 600 United States companies operating within South Africa’s borders.

United States foreign direct investment (FDI) in South Africa was valued at 7.8 billion US dollars in 2019.

South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says US remains our valued partner,we must address triple challenges to avoid social strife and we want to grow our economy.

Visit to Hector Peterson Museum on Sunday

Blinken says South Africa and the United States can learn from each other in fighting social injustice. He was speaking after visiting the Hector Peterson Museum in Soweto on Sunday.

“Hector’s story is the one that resonates. We have our own struggle for freedom and inequality in the United States of America and South Africa’s struggle is unique, but there are so many common elements and that resonates powerfully with us but what is extraordinary about this museum it’s a living history because it is inspiring people to see power of young people to make a change in our societies.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about how South Africa and the US can work together

He was joined by Hector Peterson’s sister Antoinette Sithole and she says young people must take their rightful place in the world.

“The museum is a reminder for the generation to come. We must know where we are going don’t forget the youth took the stand that means we are opening the doors and the path as a generation to come and with responsibility and we want to live in peace, not in pieces,” said Sithole.

Meanwhile, bilateral ties between South Africa and the United States of America will be strengthened when Blink meets with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor for a strategic dialogue where economic ties and other critical areas will be prioritized between Pretoria and Washington DC.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the Hector Petersen`s memorial site in Soweto