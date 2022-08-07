US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says South Africa and the United States can learn from each other in fighting social injustice. He was speaking after visiting the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto.

Blink undertook one of the historic visits to Hector Peterson Museum in Soweto, one of the sacred sites paying homage to South Africa’s youth who fought against Apartheid in 1976.

Blink says the museum represents a powerful and unique story.

“Hector’s story is the one that resonates we have our struggle for freedom and inequality in the united states of America and South Africa’s struggle is unique but there are so many common elements that resonate powerfully with us what is extraordinary about this museum it’s a living history because it is inspiring people to see the power of young people to make a change,” he said.



He was joined by Hector Peterson’s sister Antoinette Sithole and she says young people must take their rightful place in the world.

“The museum is a reminder for the generation to come we must know where we are going don’t forget the youth took the stand that means we are opening the doors and the path as a generation to come and with responsibility and we want to live in peace, not in pieces,” said Sithole.

Meanwhile, bilateral ties between South Africa and the United States of America will be strengthened when Blink meets with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor for a strategic dialogue where economic ties and other critical areas will be prioritized between Pretoria and Washington DC.