The African National Congress (ANC) says it will remember its late former Minister in the Presidency, Essop Goolam Pahad, as an individual who was very relatable and who young people could talk to.

Pahad passed away this morning at the age of 84.

He had been in retirement after serving as a minister from 1999 to 2008.

The party’s spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, says Pahad would be pleased with the party’s progress as he was very devoted to the ANC.

“I’d like to guess that he would be pleased the progress the ANC is making in its renewal effort, rebuilding the leagues including the veterans league, the youth, he was the product of the youth struggle. I would say that he would also be pleased that the National Working Committee has finalised the establishment of the renewal commission. I would say that he would be pleased with all these efforts because to him, the ANC was him and he was the ANC.”

In a statement, the ANC says: “Essop’s activism and lifetime of service continues to inspire us all. He is a testament to what we can accomplish if we remain resolute in our beliefs and fight for justice, even in the face of persecution and adversity. His legacy will forever be remembered in the annals of South African history, and his contributions will never be forgotten.”