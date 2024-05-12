ANC eThekwini member confident party will perform well in the region

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini Deputy Secretary Nkosenhle Madlala says he is confident that the party’s vote in eThekwini is intact.

Madlala made the comments at a wreath laying ceremony for the late ANC President Langalibalele Dube’s grave today, in Inanda where former President Thabo Mbeki was campaigning.

[IN PICTURES] Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki recently led a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the founding member and first president of the ANC, Comrade John L. Dube. This solemn event commemorates the enduring legacy and contributions of the ANC’s inaugural leader,… pic.twitter.com/eucSUd4XtG — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 12, 2024

The eThekwini Deputy Secretary also says he is confident that the ANC will do well in the region, despite the emergence of newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

“I want to focus on the message of the ANC. Because the ANC is the only party that has a programme of liberating this country and it has a vision where it’s taking the country. There are many parties that will come around and there many parties contesting the elections.”

“We don’t have a problem with that. I don’t want to talk about them. All I can say is that the vote of the ANC is intact in this region,” adds Madlala.

