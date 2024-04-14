ANC to prioritise job creation in 7th administration: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the creation of jobs, reducing the cost of living and the provision of decent service delivery to the people will be the main priorities of the ANC’s 7th administration after the 29 May polls.

He was speaking to the media after his door-to-door campaign in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg earlier on Sunday.

Most residents complained about unemployment especially among young people and poor service delivery from their municipality.

Ramaphosa says after his interaction with communities across the country they have identified few of the pressing challenges that need to be addressed after elections.

“ The number one priority of the 7th administration, which is going to be led by the ANC, is jobs, giving dignity to our people, making sure that we support the livelihoods of our people. And of course the other accompanying aspect of our manifesto is that we need to address the issue of this rising level of income, the expenditure that our people are being drawn into needs to be brought down. But we also need pay close attention to the delivery of services, we need to ensure that our people get the proper services so that they can get a livelihood of real dignity.”

