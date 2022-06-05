Re-elected, ANC Limpopo provincial Chairperson, Stan Mathabatha has described this weekend’s 10th party provincial conference in Polokwane a success. He says he’s proud of the ANC’s ability under the banner of unity, has managed to organise a successful and incident free conference.

Speaking at the close of the conference on Sunday, Mathabatha says the success of the conference has to do with the willingness of the outgoing Provincial Executive Committee and party members across Limpopo to grapple with issues.

“The success of this conference is a tribute to the out gone PEC and a challenge to the newly elected leadership. The conference like all the others of our movement saw a contestation for leadership positions. However Comrade president we can report to you that there was not a single incident of animosity among the delegates and contestants of this conference” says Mathabatha.

Meanwhile the outgoing leadership has accepted their defeat and has pledged their support to the newly elected executive. Additional reporting by Pimani Baloyi