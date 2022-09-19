The African National Congress in Limpopo has resolved to temporarily suspend the membership of Lephalale Local Municipality’s mayor for defying the party.

Alpheus Thulare who was appointed as mayor on an interim basis has on several occasions refused to vacate the position. Thulare tendered a resignation letter, then later withdrew it last week.

The ANC’s provincial spokesperson for Limpopo, Jimmy Machaka, says Thulare’s membership is currently suspended following deliberations by the Provincial Working Committee on Sunday, and pending a disciplinary hearing.

Thulare, on the other hand, has filed an urgent interdict in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to prohibit the ANC from removing him as mayor and replacing him with Aaron Mokgehle.

Machaka says the party will challenge this urgent court application.

The matter will be heard on Tuesday.

ANC LIMPOPO STATEMENT ON THE OUTCOMES OF THE SPECIAL PROVINCIAL WORKING COMMITTEE MEETING pic.twitter.com/CgBybyuPnS — ANCLimpopo (@ANCLimpopo) September 18, 2022