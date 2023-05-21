The ANC in Limpopo has released results for elections to fill two vacant positions in the Vhembe region.

The Vhembe Regional General Council was convened to fill the positions of regional deputy chairperson and regional deputy secretary.

The positions became vacant when the former deputy secretary and Malumele mayor, Moses Maluleke and former deputy chairperson, Makonde Mathivha passed away.

Samuel Munyai has been elected deputy chairperson, while Miyelani Chauke is the new deputy secretary.

Spokesperson of the ANC in Limpopo, Jimmy Malebati says they welcome the elections of the new deputies.

“The RGC was convened to fill the position of deputy chairperson as well as regional deputy secretary. This is after the former regional deputy chairperson passed on and the former deputy secretary (sic). We welcome the election of comrade Miyelani Chauke as the regional deputy secretary of the ANC in the Vhembe region and we also welcome the election of comrade Munyai as the deputy chairperson of the ANC in the Vhembe region.”