Mamabolo launches new bid for inclusion in ANC national list

African National Congress (ANC) MP, Boy Mamabolo, says he’s launching a new bid in the High Court in Johannesburg to set aside the Limpopo ANC national candidates’ list.

Mamabolo says the new application comes after party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula acknowledged that the provincial ANC list had serious challenges related to manipulation.

Last month, the court struck Mamabolo’s application off the roll, saying it was not urgent.

Mamabolo remains adamant that the list should be declared null and void.

He argues that he has been nominated by more than 110 branches as a potential MP ahead of the national election next month.

The ANC has however since said Mamabolo has failed to submit documents to confirm he has a matric certificate.

