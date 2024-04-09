Boy Mamabolo challenges removal of his name on ANC candidate list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Johannesburg will today hear the matter between African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo and the party over the removal of his name from the parliamentary candidate list.

Mamabolo argues that factions within the ANC led to the removal of his name.

Several party branches have nominated him for inclusion on the list ahead of next month’s elections.

The ANC has filed papers to oppose Mamabolo’s application. Mamabolo however believes the party has erred in removing his name.

During a media briefing last month, ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, said members on the list have been through rigorous party processes.

“The ANC is not held at ransom by its members. The ANC is following due process which affects every individual who has rights. There is nothing that is fudged or put under the carpet, and not being addressed by the National Executive Committee.”

More details on Mbabula’s statement in the report below: