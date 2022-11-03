Former Paralympian gold medallist Oscar Pistorius is set to spend another festive season in jail.

He will only be eligible for parole in March next year.

The hopes of Pistorius to spend the festive season at home have been dashed after the Supreme Court of Appeal said he was not yet eligible for parole.

Pistorius is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He shot dead Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he mistook her for a burglar.

He went to court to try to force the authorities to hold a parole hearing for him.

Pistorius is seeking an early release over a dispute about when his sentence started.

In the video below, legal expert, Nthabiseng Dubazana, unpacks the SCA’s ruling on Pistorius: